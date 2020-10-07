Winter storage of pontoon boats/trailer and fishing boats/trailer is available at Dartmoor Marina from Nov. 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021. Please stop by at Dartmoor Marina to sign a contract and get your copy of the contract to provide to Leisure Kraft so that they can move and store your boat in the lot as appropriate. Winter storage is $150 for five months. Dartmoor Marina will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during October.
Winter storage now available at Dartmoor
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Robert John Taylor, 71, of Crossville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. He was born Nov. 27, 1948, in Grand Forks, ND, son of Truman Leroy Taylor and Irene Carol (Lewis) Gray. Robert worked in the steel industry as a purchasing manager and wa…
Most Popular
Articles
- FG Rotary will bring first Hippie Fest to the Glade
- Grainger armed robbery suspects nabbed here
- Friends: One dead, one jailed in Doris Dr. shooting
- Cyclist dies from injuries suffered in bicycle crash
- Man flees from warrant service, now faces host of charges
- One dead, one arrested in Saturday shooting
- Home improvement fraud reported; suspect pled guilty in August to other charge
- Woman escapes injuries following crash during pursuit
- Barnett honored with Tennessee Music Pathways marker
- Pleas entered in meth, theft cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.