Winter storage of pontoon boats/trailer and fishing boats/trailer is available at Dartmoor Marina from Nov. 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021. Please stop by at Dartmoor Marina to sign a contract and get your copy of the contract to provide to Leisure Kraft so that they can move and store your boat in the lot as appropriate. Winter storage is $150 for five months. Dartmoor Marina will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during October.

