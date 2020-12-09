In order to ensure the safety of all Fairfield Glade Community Club members, employees and guests, the following procedures will apply:
• For Monday-Friday, FGCC will use the Cumberland County Schools as the initial benchmark for both closings and delays when we expect bad winter weather. All facilities, including administration and garbage service, will use the same schedule as the county schools. Please use your TV or radio to determine the status of the Cumberland County schools.
• If the county schools are closed or delayed, but it is determined that roads within Fairfield Glade are safe for travel, and it is possible to staff the facilities appropriately, an e-mail or text message will be sent to all those in our databases prior to opening our facilities.
• If it is necessary to delay the opening of Club facilities, all facilities will not open until 11 a.m.
• For weekends and holidays, FGCC will continue to use the current system of e-mails and text messages to notify residents about any closings or delays.
These closings and delays will include all Community Club facilities and offices, as well as garbage service. It is suggested that prior to traveling to any Club facility during inclement weather that you call first.
As always, safety of FGCC employees, members and guests is our first priority. It is suggested that residents not get out on the roadways unless absolutely necessary.
Please contact Member Records at memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc if you are not already getting our community emails so you can be included on the e-mail list for this and other important Club news.
