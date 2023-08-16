Every Wednesday in Fairfield Glade, the gazabo at the Lakeshore Terrace Condominiums on Lake Catherine becomes a hub of warmth and friendship as residents gather for their Wine Wednesday tradition.
This informal gathering started in April 2020, welcoming neighbors to bring their beverage of choice, be it wine, coffee, tea or water, and share in conversations that range from everyday life updates to light-hearted news some may call gossip.
The weekly gathering has served as a testament to the power of face-to-face interactions and the strengthening of neighborly bonds.
As the cooler temperatures settled in, the residents refused to let the social spirit fade.
A suggestion was made to continue their gatherings by having a monthly group lunch on the first Wednesday of each month.
While only 13 people attended the first luncheon in November 2022, the group’s determination and sociability prevailed and the popularity of the lunches has grown to an impressive 30-plus attendees.
Kay Southall, at the helm of organizing the luncheons, has played a crucial role in gathering RSVPs and making reservations for the group.
These luncheons have become a delightful way to continue connecting throughout the year.
Southhall’s selection of locally owned restaurants for the luncheons has not only given the establishments new patrons but has also broadened the residents’ awareness of eateries in the Fairfield Glade and Crossville areas.
Restaurants like Fortes, Brass Lantern, Stagecoach, Willow Cafe, Fifth Street Market Place, Bramble Berry Bakery & Café, Cancun, Pour House Bistro, Homestead Harvest Restaurant in Cumberland Mountain State Park and Ah Mah & Son Asian Eatery have all been warmly embraced by the Lakeshore Terrace group.
This culinary exploration has become and enriching journey for both the diners and the restaurants.
As Wine Wednesday continues to flourish and the monthly group lunches gain momentum, the Lakeshore Terrace residents prove that their sense of community knows no bounds.
These social butterflies serve as a shining example of how the simple act of coming together can create a thriving and joyful community.
