The Fairfield Glade Rotary Club will be hosting their Wine on the Plateau
fundraiser on Saturday, May 22, from 2-4 p.m.
The event will be held outdoors at The Square at Fairfield Glade, 105 Stonehenge Dr., at the northwest corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
Wine On the Plateau is being sponsored by Dave Kirk Automotive and other major sponsors, including Cumberland Eye Care and Zurich Homes.
Wine vendors will include Chestnut Hill Winery, Good Times and Stonehenge Grille. The restaurants providing food samples include Christy’s Pub Grub, Community Table, Kroger-Crossville and Stonehenge Grille.
For more information about this event and sponsorship opportunities contact Bob Weber at bweber@fairfieldglade.cc or 931-707-2123.
