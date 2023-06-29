The 11th annual Fairfield Glade Rotary Club’s Wine on the Plateau event Saturday, June 3, was once again a raging success!
Because of the generosity of sponsors, as well as the purchase of tickets by the community, this fundraiser raised a record amount of money.
More than 800 people attended this popular event to support Fairfield Glade Rotary and enjoyed perfect weather at The Square in Fairfield Glade.
The Square has plenty of shade trees as well as picnic tables and pavilions for the wine, beer and food tastings.
Scores of attendees gathered, talked and sampled a multitude of wine, beer and food from community eateries, including Chestnut Hill Winery; Peavine Wine & Spirits; Good Times Wine, Spirits & Brew; Spike’s Sports Grille; Stonehenge Grille; Red’s Ale House, Christy’s Pub Grub; Romo’s; Kroger; and Homestead Harvest.
The focus of club giving falls into the categories of Youth, Elderly and Community Support, International Support and Scholarships.
Wine on the Plateau is one of two major annual fundraisers which provides money to more than 35 community nonprofit organizations such as Hospice of Cumberland County, Avalon Center, Bread of Life Ministries, Imagination Library and Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
In addition, Fairfield Glade Rotary recently presented $13,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Cumberland County.
The event was hosted by Crossville Heating & Cooling and Harper Acura.
Other valuable sponsors included Cumberland Eye Care, Zurich Homes, Crossville Kroger, First National Bank of Tennessee, Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic, Atchley Insurance, First Bank, Selk Solutions, Grace Givers Home Care, Cherished Care, ServPro, 127 Skin, and Edward Jones.
The next major fundraiser will be the Blues, Brews and BBQ on Sept. 9.
