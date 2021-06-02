If you weren’t at the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club’s Wine on the Plateau event on Saturday, May 22, you were just about the only one.
With nearly 800 people attending the extremely popular Wine on the Plateau event, it seemed that anyone and everyone came out to support Fairfield Glade Rotary and enjoy the gorgeous and hot, but graciously breezy, afternoon with good cheers and happy chatter.
This year, the event was al fresco; held in The Square in Fairfield Glade.
The Square was the perfect area for the event, with plenty of shade trees to find respite from the hot sun, as well as picnic tables and pavilions for
the wine, beer and food tastings as the scores of attendees gathered, talked, imbibed and sampled the menus from local eateries.
Wine on the Plateau serves as a fundraiser for the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club’s community projects, such as support Hospice of Cumberland County, Avalon Center, Bread of Life Ministries, Imagination Library, Art Guild of Fairfield Glade, Fairfield Glade Fire Department, and providing scholarships to local graduat-
ing high school seniors, among others.
As Rotary members took turns serving and taking part in the event, attendees fluttered from vendor to vendor to find the perfect pairing of wine and appetizers that would sate their “winey” taste buds.
Of course, craft beers and Ole Smokey Moonshine was available, too.
The well-attended event was made by the glorious early summer day, great weather and good company.
The event was hosted by Dave Kirk Automotive, Cumberland Eye Care, Zurich Homes, Crossville Kroger, First National Bank of Tennessee, Weichert Realtors, Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic, Atchley Insurance, First Bank and Flynn Sign Co. and vended by Chestnut Hill Winery, Peavine Wine & Spirits, Good Times Wine, Spirits & Brew, Swing On Brewing Co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.