Will Newberry with the Forever America Movement spoke to the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club in mid-January about global threats to the nation and its freedoms.
The Movement’s mission is to “protect and preserve our freedoms, our way of life and the U.S.-led world order for ourselves and future generations in America by educating citizens concerning global threats that pose existential, national security threats to the United States and what our citizens need to know to prepare for these evolving threats.”
Newberry shared detailed information about the history of threats to the country and how they have historically been handled through economics and innovation.
He then contrasted this with how the self-named “Global Majority” — consisting of North Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Russia and China — have and are affecting the world peace climate.
This group has historically handled conflict through fighting and a warfare strategy of encirclement of the opposition, as well as creating a lack of freedom and privacy for their citizens.
Newberry then shared information about the current threat from China that the U.S. government is addressing and the growing alliances through the oil and energy industries.
Visit ForeverAmerica.org for more information.
