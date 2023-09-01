The Moonliters Dance Club held their monthly party with a “Wild and Crazy Shirt” theme on Aug. 18.
Nearly 80 attendees, including Fairfield Glade Community Club Interim General Manager Bill Culbreath and his wife, Lisa, wore outrageous shirts that emerged one more time from the depths of their closets.
Dennis Long provided the evening’s entertainment including singing “Wild Shirt,” a song that he composed for the event.
The winners of the Crazy Shirt contest were Alan Steinberg, Jim Hess, Shirley Spall and Debby Tune.
The next Moonliters event will be on Friday, Sept. 15, with the theme “Football Season Kickoff.”
Members and guests are invited to join in – for membership and guest information, call 931-202-2454 or contact MDC@moonlitersffg@gmail.com.
Planning has begun for the December 31, 2023 Moonliters New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party at The Center at Fairfield Glade. Tickets will go on sale in October – guests are welcome!
Make a reservation with your friends and neighbors and ring in the New Year in grand style listening and dancing to music from The Memory Road Trio.
