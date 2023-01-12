Veterinarians and rescue organizations repeatedly stress the significance of having pets spayed or neutered.
This process, which is a relatively minor procedure with an excellent recovery rate, renders the animals sterile so that they cannot reproduce.
Many animal shelters will not even allow people to adopt pets before the dogs and cats have undergone the spay or neuter surgery. Prospective pet owners may wonder just why spaying and neutering is so important. Here are a few reasons.
Increased longevity. A study that focused on Banfield Pet Hospitals' database of 2.2 million dogs and 460,000 cats found that, compared to animals which were not neutered or spayed, neutered male dogs lived 18% longer and spayed female dogs lived 23% longer, while spayed female cats in the study lived 39% longer and neutered male cats lived 62% longer.
Curbs unwanted behaviors. Unaltered dogs and cats may roam to find mates, meow or bark, mark territory, and engage in other unwanted behaviors.
Prevents litters. Undesired litters of puppies or kittens leads to overpopulation that can result in these animals being placed in shelters or humanely euthanized.
May prevent cancers. Spaying or neutering can reduce the risk for certain cancers in animals, such as reproductive system cancer or pyometra. Undergoing the spaying and neutering process increases the likelihood that pets can live longer lives, and also helps reduce medical treatment costs.
