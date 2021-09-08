Eastern hemlocks can live for more than 500 years, reach heights of more than 170 feet and are found mostly along streams and rivers. They can create a particular ecosystem around itself, differing from hardwood forests, in which it and many other plant and animal species thrive.
Hemlock foliage is an important source of food and shelter in eastern forests, particularly in winter when hardwood trees are dormant. Numerous bird and other animal species are strongly associated with hemlock forests, including white-tailed deer.
Hemlocks provide important shade. Scientists estimate that streams can be 2-4 degrees cooler under hemlock canopies than they are in other forests, and that temperatures don’t vary as much day to day. This cooler, more constant-temperature water supports trout and other sensitive animals, and keeps dissolved oxygen levels high and clogging algae levels low.
Because even the tallest hemlocks keep their low branches, they create a stratified forest with many levels of branches, providing a “ladder” that animals use to scamper into the crowns of taller trees.
Eastern hemlock trees are some of the largest and most common trees in the Great Smoky Mountains. They play an ecologically vital role in cooling mountain streams and providing habitat for many other species.
Hemlocks providewater to watersheds, and conversely, take up excess water, making flooding events less severe.
