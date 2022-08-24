The Art Guild recognized the winners of its 13th annual Judged & Juried Fine Arts Show Aug. 5 with a large, appreciative audience.
Dena Whitener took Best of Show with her drawing “Fabrication.”
Nick DeFord, juror-judge and chief programs officer at Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, said, “There is no other word I can think of to describe Dena Whitener’s piece other than ‘awe. … I kept coming back to the piece to stare at it, because my mind could almost not comprehend what it was seeing.”
DeFord noted few artists use drawing and dry materials, instead relegating drawing to preliminary sketches or practice or a step to a final painting.
“This piece shows the wonder and detail that come from the practice,” DeFord wrote.
Other winners were:
First Place, “The Gaze” by Sharon Nichols
Second Place, “On Golden Palm” by Judi Miller
Third Place, “Fall Colors” by Steve Sullentrup
Honorable Mention, “Favela” by Manuel Marti
Honorable Mention, “Incentive” by Jerry Knight
Frame Award Honorable Mention, “Moonlight in the Glade” by Shelley Watkins
Vibe Award, “Sun Spots” by Carol Stevens.
The Vibe Award, sponsored by John Anderson, recognizes a creative piece that embodies positive energy. The Frame Award, sponsored by the Susie Pew and the Art & Frame Shop, recognizes the artistic balance between a piece of art and its frame.
First National Bank of Tennessee is the show sponsor. Stonehaus Winery sponsored the reception.
Sixty-six artists submitted 130 works for the Judged & Juried Fine Arts Show, with 117 accepted.
The show runs through Sept. 1, with the gallery at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr., open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
The Art Guild extends special appreciation to show co-chairs, Twyla Marti and Vera Bogle; gallery exhibits committee; sponsor coordinator, Sam Hill; database manager, Heidi Anderson; mistress of ceremonies, Deanna Magdich; photographer, Vera Bogle; hospitality committee headed by Josette Michaels; graphic designer, Pat Freed; Kim Griffin, designer and creator of the unique ribbons for the winning entries; and to juror-judge DeFord.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) equal opportunity provider. Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net to learn more.
