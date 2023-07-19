The Whisnants are coming in concert to Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30.
The group has 40 years of traveling and have performed all across the nation and around the world. They have been nominated for Trio of the Year 10 times and received many individual nominations, such as Favorite Young Artist, Favorite Female Singer, Favorite Alto.
They have appeared on Gospel Music Southern Style Program, the taping of the Gaither Video in Nashville and numerous appearances at the National Quartet Convention.
Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church is at 130 Towne Centre Way.
Open seating will be available; a love offering will be received.
Call 931-484-6927 or 619-322-6573 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.