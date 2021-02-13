Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity honors Kathy Wheale as its January Volunteer of the Month.
Wheale has dedicated the last seven years to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore as a volunteer cashier.
“Giving back to the community has always been important since I was 16 and worked as a candy striper at the local hospital,” she said. “I volunteer with Habitat for Humanity because the funds raised are used for low-income housing in Cumberland County. The application and qualifying process is very thorough and fair.”
She added, “The warm, welcoming atmosphere in the ReStore is very important and encourages volunteers.”
Originally from Connecticut, Wheale grew up in Greenville, SC, before moving to Nashville. She spent years in sales and retail at wholesale giftware and cruises before retiring.
Not a stranger to volunteering, Wheale is dedicated as vice president for the Center for Lifelong Learning in Crossville.
“We value Kathy so much as a volunteer because her heart is truly on helping others,” said Habitat Development Director Vanessa Petty. “Kathy always responds to any situation with ‘how can I help you’? Her enthusiasm and dedication to making the community better is truly an inspiration.”
Added Carrie Magee, donations coordinator, “Kathy has a big personality and an even bigger heart. During these times of uncertainty, we can always count on Kathy to come help the Habitat team, whether it be where she usually volunteers or anything else.
“Kathy is one of our volunteers that helps solidify the purpose of our mission. We are truly grateful for her.”
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity is always in need of volunteers. Their biggest need for volunteers is ReStore loading and moving, ReStore cashiers and office phone partners.
No experience is necessary for any volunteer position.
Call Sherry at 931-484-4565 or email volunteer@cchabitatforhumanity.com to join the Habitat volunteer family.
