The Fairfield Glade Community Information Fair is the ultimate FYI for residents.
The event, from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at The Center, provides established residents and newcomers easy access to all Fairfield Glade Community Club departments, board members, board-appointed committees, police and fire departments, Art Guild, Wildwood Stables, Fairfield Glade Resident Services and Veterans and First Responders Memorial.
Each group will share prepared information and answer questions about what they do and how to get involved.
Many Fairfield Glade residents can attest that life is more enjoyable the more one participates in community activities and takes advantage of the opportunities available.
Like an owner’s manual, the Community Information Fair aims to give residents everything they need to know to get the best performance from their membership in Fairfield Glade Community Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.