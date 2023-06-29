A judge’s order that dealt a second blow to the operators of Plate & Bowl leaves questions about how they would continue to run their members- only restaurant that ran afoul of state food safety law the very day it opened more than two months ago.
Chancellor Anne C. Martin of Davidson County agreed with the Tennessee Department of Health that Vincent and Bethany Luchetta must obtain a state permit and allow food safety inspections.
During a June 21 hearing in Chancery Court in Nashville, she granted the department’s request for a temporary injunction that requires the Luchettas to close what they call their “private social club” until they comply with the Food Safety Act regulating food service establishments.
The order was to become effective when the state posted a $500 bond to secure the injunction. It had not been posted as of Monday.
Bethany Luchetta told the Glade Sun that she and Vincent would “honor the order” but appeal.
“I believe we will be fruitful,” she said in a telephone interview the evening after the hearing.
How the Luchettas would continue operating Plate & Bowl was unclear. In reviewing the judge’s order with their “constitutional consultant,” Bethany said the order allows them to stay open in some ways, although it does not specifically say so.
She said, for example, members could socialize by playing games available there, and food could be provided “on occasion,” but not off a menu.
The Luchettas declined to answer further questions from the Glade Sun over the weekend.
“At this time we are remaining private with no comments,” Bethany wrote in a text message.
The Luchettas have further entrenched Plate & Bowl’s privacy. All windows and glass doors have been covered, preventing views to the inside.
The Luchettas have maintained since even before they opened Plate & Bowl on April 13 that they have a constitutional right to operate free of government interference.
But the Health Department notified them twice during staff visits on March 23 and April 5 that they would need a permit and comply with food safety law, according to Chancellor Martin’s findings of fact.
During the second visit, Vincent told them he did not intend to get a permit.
An April 17 Health Department directive requiring the Luchettas to cease operations until they comply did not deter them.
Martin’s order prohibits Vincent Luchetta, sole defendant in the case, from being involved in Plate & Bowl or any Tennessee food service establishment that requires a Health Department permit.
An issue from the beginning has centered on defining what type of establishment Plate & Bowl is.
The Luchettas call themselves “founders” and “trustees” of a social club, not owners of a business.
In fact, Plate & Bowl has no business license on file in Cumberland County.
Regardless, Martin agreed with the Health Department, plaintiff in the case, that Plate & Bowl falls in the classification of “food service establishment” and therefore is not exempt from the Food Safety Act.
She wrote that the classification includes most private membership organizations. Exempt are operations of religious, civic, fraternal and veterans organizations where food is handled by volunteers, and they can operate only on nonconsecutive days.
Plate & Bowl has operated weekly on the consecutive days of Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The injunction was necessary “to protect the public from irreparable injury” and to ensure “the integrity of the Food Safety Act,” Martin wrote.
Allowing Plate & Bowl to continue operating would set “dangerous precedent for others to follow in direct violation of the laws of Tennessee.”
At the hearing in Chancery Court, Assistant Attorney General Rachel Appelt said if Vincent Luchetta did not comply with the temporary injunction, the state would try to have Plate & Bowl closed permanently.
Martin invited Vincent to make his case that he should not be required to comply.
Luchetta, who is not a lawyer, represented himself.
“Chancellor, I am not here to testify. I am not here to argue law,” he replied.
Martin encouraged him to speak, saying the Health Department’s goal was to obtain his compliance so he can operate the establishment.
“Certainly there is an opportunity to have that discussion,” she said. She asked if he had anything “to address with the court about the application of this law to your business.”
Luchetta replied rhetorically: “Do I have a contract with the plaintiff for this court?”
The judge, appearing bewildered, said she didn’t understand his question and added politely, “I can ask you questions, but you don’t necessarily get to ask me questions.”
In a telephone interview later that day with the Glade Sun, Vincent contended that the Health Department could not pursue the action because he has no contract with it for the operation of Plate & Bowl.
Toward the end of the hearing, Luchetta asked the judge essentially to dismiss the case, but Martin said she would issue the order for the injunction.
Plate & Bowl has had a contentious reception in the community. Some residents refuse to go there for its lack of food safety inspections and because of controversial requirements of its membership agreement.
Included is a clause that they could be held liable for unspecified “remedy compensation” — a financial penalty — if they represent any government agency or other organization involved in enforcement of government regulations.
Others say they have enjoyed their dining experience in a friendly environment and would continue to eat there.
The Luchettas notified authorities in April that they received an arson threat.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the Glade Sun the threat was investigated, there were no arrests, and the case was closed.
Despite the controversies, Plate & Bowl has carried on. Bethany said it had 627 members as of last week.
“We’re growing every single day,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.