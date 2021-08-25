Fairfield Glade Community Club’s Food and Beverage Committee was established in 2019 to determine whether our food service activities at the time could be improved. And if so, how?
The idea of a committee to deal with food and beverage issues was raised in an open Town Hall meeting in November 2018.
The meeting was called to discuss the dissatisfaction with our food service operation by some members of the community.
Shortly thereafter, a survey of the full membership was conducted to assess opinions regarding the establishment of an ad hoc committee to explore the efficiency of Fairfield Glade’s food and beverage operation, and to suggest options for change to improve the service, food quality and income/expense ratios.
The survey suggested that either a committee be formed, or a food and beverage specialist/consultant be employed, to accomplish the stated objectives.
The board of directors made the decision to establish an ad hoc committee to review food and beverage operations and to offer their recommendations for next steps.
The committee was formed with a focus aligned with our vision statement:
To continue to be a growing resort community and one of the best-value, master-planned communities in the U.S.
And with our mission statement:
To continuously improve the resort lifestyle experience while fostering and promoting a strong sense of community.
This effort was anticipated to be a short-term process. The committee was therefore established as an ad hoc committee, with no intention of its being converted to a standing committee.
After a great deal of research, discussion and observation, the committee recommended to the board and the full membership that Stonehenge become the community’s sole restaurant, with a planned phase-out of the Druid Hills restaurant.
This change would be timed to coincide with completion of renovations to the Stonehenge building.
The committee’s rationale was that the food and beverage operation could thereby narrow its focus to one operation with the objective of reducing food and beverage subsidies.
Assuming improvement in the food and beverage operation, consideration would then be given to establishing a second restaurant if it was deemed to be appropriate and manageable.
James Lawson, now our executive chef, was one of the original Food and Beverage Committee members.
When our former executive chef resigned in January 2019 to pursue other opportunities, Chef Lawson offered to assume the role of executive chef as an employee. In that capacity, he has made major contributions to the committee over the past two-plus years, as a member and as an expert food and beverage advisor.
Our membership has indicated in their reviews that the service has improved in the new system, along with the food quality.
And early indications are that the income/expense ratio is improving to a reasonable level as well.
In addition, a food and beverage manager has been employed to follow-up with the recommendations, and to add another layer of expertise.
With these accomplishments, the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors has decided to end the activities of the ad hoc Food and Beverage Committee.
Special thanks go to all the members of the Food and Beverage Committee for their hard work and input which has been instrumental in making this effort a success.
We are extremely grateful for their dedicated service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.