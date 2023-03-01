• Use only the right amount of light needed. Too much light is wasteful, harms wildlife and creates glare, resulting in deep shadows and making it difficult to see intruders on your property.
• Target your light to specific areas and only where it is needed.
• Use fully shielded lighting to prevent light from spreading needlessly; light should go down to the ground, not up to the sky.
• Control your lighting. Install timers and dimmer switches, and turn off lights when not in use. If you must have security lighting, use motion sensors.
• Use energy-efficient light bulbs and only as bright as needed with warm white light bulbs.
• Keep your blinds drawn at night to keep light inside.
Source: International Dark-Sky Association
