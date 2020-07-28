With our current "stay apart" orders, you may be drinking more wine. I know I am. I even get funny looks when I go to the recycle center with empty bottles. During wine tastings, one of the most common questions that I hear is, “What do I do if I can’t finish the whole bottle of wine?”
If you have wine leftover, whether it is red or white, the bottle should be corked and put into the refrigerator or ice bucket as soon as possible. Don’t leave it out on your kitchen counter. Remember, bacteria grow in warm temperatures, and a 70ºF kitchen or a 90ºF picnic table will turn wine very quickly. By refrigerating opened wine, you can buy yourself some time. If the wine came with a natural cork, use the same cork to reseal the wine and try to stick the same end of the cork back in the bottle; the stained end. I know this sounds a little extreme, especially because the cork tends to expand after opening the wine, but the exposed end of corks can contain molds or bacteria which negatively affect the wine. Eventually, the wine will begin to oxidize. This is true of wines with less than 14% ABV. Ports, sherries and wines with a higher ABV will last a little longer.
Remember, the most harmful thing to wine is oxygen; the less wine, the more air in the bottle, the faster oxidation will occur. The less contact with oxygen, the longer the wine will last. Some wine collectors use the vacuum sealers/pumps and swear by these vacuum devices. Others spray the bottle with an inert gas such as nitrogen that preserves the wine from oxygen. Replacing the air with nitrogen/argon inert gas is the best thing to do and there are still others that will say that the gas can affect the taste. So, who really knows? I had a gas filler but found it awkward and hard to use and find replacement canisters. I use the pump style. It works for me.
For sparkling wines, a stopper can be found at most retailers and liquor stores for less than $10. This stopper comes in a couple of styles. One has two spring-loaded metal wings that clamp down and over the neck of the bottle. Another has a diaphragm that expands as you twist it into the bottle. I prefer this type. You can even whittle the cork to the size of the opening. Either way, I have never gotten more than a day from any of them after opening. Just like the IRS, if you ask wine people this question, you’re going to get many different answers.
Some ideas as a way of preserving wine for an even longer period of time is to buy, or save, your small half bottles (375mL) called ‘’splits’,’ decanters or jars that have either a screw top or a cork top and fill it to the top with the wine, leaving no room for air. In a pinch, a clean, dry water bottle will work.
Another thing I tell them is the opposite; if they know ahead of time that they can’t finish a whole bottle, fill the split first then drink what’s in the bottle.
If all else fails, fill your ice cube tray with the rest of the bottle of wine. The next morning – voilà! Wine cubes! Pop them in a zip-top bag and use them when the recipe calls for wine. My tray makes 1-ounce cubes. So if a recipe calls for 8 ounces of wine, I just toss in 8 wine cubes. They even make great sangria!
There you have it, a lot of talk and no really clear answer. I wish I had an easy answer, but there simply isn’t one. I hope you can plow through all this and draw conclusions that will work for you. The short answer is that you shouldn’t plan to keep the left-over wine for too long. At least, in my house, that’s not a problem.
Do your part. Stay apart. We will get through this.
Chris
