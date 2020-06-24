Sons of a carpenter, Don and Dave Sergio are builders, forgers and way-makers. As they worked with their father in the family construction business, they sought to build their own; a microbrewery in a dry county in the middle of the Bible Belt. Their efforts not only proved fertile, they also forged the way for others.
“Tennessee is young as a state when it comes to beer,” Dave said. “We were the 15th beer permit granted in Tennessee. We were the fifth production brewery to open since 1933.”
It may have started out as a hobby, but Don and Dave had become known in the family for their brews. The brothers created their own brand of beer, serving them at family gatherings, friends’ weddings and festivals.
“Don and I really like making these beers,” Dave said during the tour between tastings. “In 2006, Don and I decided we wanted to make beer as a side business.”
The brothers dreamed of starting their own business together, and their penchant for crafting beer became the foundation upon which they decided to take their dream to the next level – Calfkiller Brewing Company.
“In Tennessee you could sell/distribute in your own county,” Dave said, and then joked, “but White County was a dry county so there was no one to distribute to- the perfect business model, right?”
The Sergio brothers continued their jobs in the family construction business while they worked toward their launching their fledging business. They were faced with the longstanding laws that hindered their ability to make and sell beer in dry White County.
The first order of business was to present to convince the three men who sat on the White County Beer Board. The brothers presented their business plan to manufacture beer 60 gallons at a time in a 15-by-30-foot space and sell it. It was supposed to be a side business, small scale, keeping the “micro” in microbrewery.
The beer board members told them this hadn’t been done before. The brothers knew their permit was in peril. So, they wrote to the state attorney general for his opinion. The attorney general said his interpretation of the law was they could brew and sell in other establishments, but just not onsite. The brothers Sergio took the letter back to the beer board.
Dave said, “One guy who drew the short straw stood up and said, ‘You know guys, that’s just his opinion and you don’t live here, so we’re going to deny your beer permit.’”
He continued, “So, at that point Don and I go and we look to the thing we wanted to do most in our life- hire an attorney,” getting a laugh from the crowd.
They sued the White County Beer Board for their beer manufacturing permit. “What was going to take us a couple of weeks and a couple of hundred dollars was now going to take close to a year and a couple of thousand dollars,” Dave said. “As this is going on, things are starting to happen. Now, people are starting to pay attention to these two guys who are trying to make beer in this place.”
In February 2007, the judge agreed with the Tennessee attorney general and the three men on the White County Beer Board who’d denied them before had to sign Calfkiller Brewing Company’s first beer permit.
As a tip-of-the-hat and an I-told-you-so, the permit is now prominently displayed in the taproom on an old freezer door made into a quirky art piece with beer caps glued to it.
Then the pile of paperwork came in as per the federal government’s regulations.
“We’re just two carpenters,” Dave said, as the regulations were quite rigorous and their plan for their microbrewery didn’t meet most the federal criteria. It became evident that to keep it a small-scale side business was going to be more trouble than not. So, the brothers decided to go bigger. They went back to the drawing board and designed and built a larger space to manufacture their beer.
By October 2009, they had built their new space outfitted with salvaged or scavenged materials, including ceiling beams from Fall Creek Falls State Park, tanks from a dairy farm and tile from a 1970s McDonald’s.
“It’s nice to actually know that there’s some sort of history that goes through and filters through and pulls it all together,” Dave said.
Dave joked that they could always make a trade for things they wanted for the brewery, and said, “Beer is like the best bartering tool.”
Their aptly named Grassroots Ale was their very first launch. It was their pale ale guinea pig they used to go out and try it on their test subjects- the public. It was the response of the public as their accounts began to grow that gave them the confidence to continue pursuing their dream.
In 2010, Calfkiller Brewing Company was fully fledged. All the paper work was filed to the satisfaction of the state and federal government, and the company was officially established.
“The day you can actually go into a bar and buy your own beer back, that’s awesome,” he said.
After all this, the brothers found themselves at the mercy of even more hurdles.
“We had the highest taxes on beer,” he said. “At one point, one of our taxes was 17% on gross sales. That was just one of our taxes.”
They became friends with the owner of Yazoo in Nashville and together they created a beer to fight beer taxes. It was called Beacon and was to “shine a light of truth on outdated beer laws.” They worked together with State Rep. Cameron Sexton to co-sponsor a bill to change the tax structure in Tennessee on beer. With that success, they moved to change the law addressing population specification. Under the old law, only a county larger than 75,000 people could brew and sell onsite. White County’s population was about 26,000, so rather than attempt to bring 50,000 people into White County, the Sergio brothers began working with lawmakers.
In 2017, the Sergio brothers could sell their beer from their own taproom onsite in White County.
“It’s cool to have a little bit of impact,” Dave said. “By doing that, it gave every small county in the state the ability to have a brewery and to sell beer onsite.”
Tennessee’s 15 production breweries have now grown to well over 100.
I’d had the pleasure of enjoying Calfkiller’s famous brewskies before at area events like Taste of Crossville and at the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club Music Festival, as well as at area establishments and restaurants like Social Brew and The Pour House. But when John Conrad organized some of his renowned Facility Tours to include Calfkiller Brewing Company, I wasn’t going to let the opportunity pass. I signed my husband, Alfred, and I up and we made a date of it. With the Conrad tour group there, we were definitely in good company for our first official visit. The tour was $5, and we got to keep our tasting glasses.
The tour actually consisted of a group of interested people standing in the tank room of the Calfkiller Brewing Company as Dave told their story, from their Grassroots Ale to Calfkiller Deadhorse, with the gurgle of fermentation tanks in the background. Their apropos low-tech PowerPoint presentation- pictures pasted on cardboard and labeled with a Sharpie- served as a comedic joust to corporate conduct with a jaunt of added hops and humor.
The brewing process is complex, and yet Dave made it sound so simple on the tour. It amazes me that you can recreate a batch of beer over and over and it maintains its distinct personality and taste. I can never seem to recreate dinner the same way twice, whereas I merely add things as I see fit or as they are available. But the Sergio brothers are pros. After they painstakingly develop a recipe for one of their craft beers – be it a pale ale or dark stout – they know every change, tweak and alteration they made to create it. In other words, they are masters of cause and effect and, unlike me, actually measure their ingredients.
Beer has four main ingredients: water, yeast, hops and malted barley.
Their secret super ingredient is their water source from which their company name is derived - the Calfkiller River. Dave said the river water has the perfect mineral content for their beer-making purposes.
I can’t say for certain whether it was the number of tastings we’d had up to this point or not, but Dave may have lost me at “acrospire.” At any rate, my personal favorite is the Calfkiller Deadhorse, though there were several other contenders (I’m talking to you, J. Henry Original Mild and Sergio Ole Evil-Ass Devil Bullshit Ale and Nuttin’ Special). The Calfkiller Deadhorse is reminiscent of a smooth, bold, rich, dark roast coffee. And if I’m not actually drinking coffee - which I literally do all day, every day - I’m perfectly content to drink a dark beer that tastes like coffee. And, yes, it’s always on tap.
I’ll admit it, we kicked the Deadhorse pretty hard. So much so, there may have been an occasion to climb a very inviting tree.
Aside from the Calfkiller’s ole standbys, they also have limited and seasonal craft beers, so it’s almost always a surprise when you get there what newbies they’ll have available.
Recommendations:
• Call ahead to schedule a tour at 931-739-BEER.
• Bring your own food in case a food truck isn’t there. But, if a food truck is there, always eat at the food truck.
• Have at least one cuppa by the fire ring.
• Get a T-shirt and a growler to-go.
Calfkiller Brewing Company, 1839 Blue Springs Rd. in Sparta, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
