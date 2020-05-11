By Ruby Y. Pruett
Special to the Chronicle
Plato has been quoted as saying, “No orator can measure in effect with him who can give a good nickname.”
When I was growing up in a small rural corner of West Tennessee during the 1930s and ’40s, almost every family in our community assigned nicknames to their children for one reason or another, and our family was no exception.
As a youngster, it never occurred to me to question this practice, though I eventually learned that everyone has a permanent name assigned at birth while nicknames may be either temporary or permanent.
I once heard the Civil War story of a Southern soldier, who called a fellow soldier Cooter. He was corrected immediately and told there is no such word in Webster’s dictionary. The young man responded, “I have as much right to write a dictionary as Mr. Webster.”
My friend and fellow classmate throughout grammar school was called “Cooter.” He lived only a short distance down the road from me. The teacher always referred to him as Harold, and Harold was the name written on his report card, but my friend Cooter remained Cooter to me.
All families in our neighborhood were primarily cotton farmers, and mechanical pickers had not yet supplanted hand pickers. Harvesting cotton required “all hands,” so both young and old were pressed into service as neighbors helped each other with this laborious task. Thus, past age six Cooter and I could sometimes be seen in the cotton fields together, each filling a small sack, strapped around one shoulder, with the fluffy white locks of each mature boll. When full, each lifted the sack over one shoulder and toted it to the “cotton wagon.” The “field boss” was there to weigh and record the number of pounds each sack contained before emptying it on the cotton wagon, after which we returned to our place in the field to continue the same process the entire day.
Then there was sister Virginia, who was called “Fudge,” for she was a notorious cheater at the game of marbles. Throughout her life she was never called by any other name.
Brother B.T. was called “Peter Rabbit” because he always came home with rabbits for Mother to cook after a hunt in the woods, and he could move his ears back and forth or up and down at will like real rabbits do. In adulthood, that label remained but was often shortened to “Peter.”
My nickname was “Pages’ Cow,” thanks to B.T. It was years before I knew how I deserved such an outlandish title. At some point, B.T. explained that cows belonging to the Page family were heard bawling daily in the pasture across the road in front of our house.
As a toddler, the lowing fascinated me. Any time I heard mooing sounds, I was sure to rush to the front window to see and hear the cattle.
Once when B.T. heard me crying, he distracted me with the announcement, “I hear Pages’ cows bawling.”
I immediately stopped crying and hurried to the front window in search of the cows. “Pages’ Cow” was adopted from that incident.
On another occasion B.T. was using our “outhouse,” but he neglected to fasten the door from the inside with the short wooden crosspiece attached to it. Shortly thereafter I came along and innocently opened the door to enter, only to see B.T. seated there.
Both of us were embarrassed. We glared at each other a moment before I closed the door with all the force a youngster could muster and made a quick retreat, but not before I heard B.T. say, “I thought cows used the barn.”
Many years later, I drove two of my young grandsons to West Tennessee from Birmingham to visit their great-uncle B.T. for the first time. Along the way, I casually spoke to the boys of their Uncle Peter Rabbit. How their eyes lit up! The older one repeated the name twice, “Uncle Peter Rabbit, Uncle Peter Rabbit. What does he look like, Grandmother?”
How does one satisfactorily answer that question from a 4-year-old? I did my best.
Life happens. My father died during my early teens. Mother failed at her attempt to make a crop the following year, but she found public employment in a small town a few miles distant, resulting in our leaving the farm forever.
I hold farm life dear, but I’m more than glad my nickname was left behind when we moved; otherwise, I might have remained a maid forever, for I cannot imagine any young man would ever come calling for a young lady with such an unromantic epithet as “Pages’ Cow.”
Still, I have long since forgiven B.T. for attaching that unlikely nickname to me. He was a teenager when I was born. He recognized the difficulties I faced during my tender years and became my faithful friend and protector.
Though in adulthood our paths separated in widely different directions, our close relationship endured throughout his life. He became a successful farmer. His gardens and fields were worthy of gracing the cover of a magazine featuring gentleman farming. In addition, he retired from a nearby arsenal plant.
Past high school, I moved away, married a minister, reared a family, and belatedly earned two college degrees and became a public speaker, teacher, and writer.
When B.T. lay dying, having been widowed for several years, I suspended all my activities to spend an entire week with him. I sat at his bedside daily, combed his hair, trimmed and filed his nails, reminisced about old times, and read to him.
He could speak only with difficulty, but he managed to look at me one day and utter these words, “Ain’t nobody ever had a better sister than you, Ruby.”
Those words are etched in my heart forever.
• • •
Ruby Y. Pruett is an area writer. She lives in Fairfield Glade.
