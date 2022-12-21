We’ve all been to a play, watched a football game, or listened to an orchestra.
They are all well-choreographed events that took years, months, weeks and hours of practice, rehearsal, training and dedication to create.
The same can be said of our Fairfield Glade firefighters.
Fighting fires is not their only job. They respond to motor-vehicle accidents, hazardous-material incidents, carbon-monoxide emergencies, propane- and natural-gas leaks, calls by EMS to assist with lifting patients, and securing landing zones for LifeFlight helicopters.
They respond to any 911 emergency involving public safety. These myriads of incidents require countless hours of specialty training for the first responders, but the responsibility for overseeing and commanding the incident fall on the shoulders of one person, the incident commander.
The primary responsibilities of the incident commander are:
- Life Safety of the public and the first responders
- Incident stabilization
- Property and environmental conservation
When 911 dispatch puts out a call to the FGFD, the incident commander on call must listen closely to their radio to obtain as much specific information regarding the type of emergency.
Monitoring radio transmissions is also the way they learn what apparatus and which personnel are responding.
In the case of a structure fire, are there occupants who may need rescue? And where the nearest fire hydrant is located? What’s the best way to utilize the manpower that are responding based on what type of emergency?
Decisions that need to be made vary greatly depending on the emergency. Making decisions for the control of a hazmat situation are vastly different from the ones made when responding to a structure fire or a gas leak.
Deputy Chief of Operations Chris Young put it this way: “On the way to the scene, you try to get as much info as possible and then form some kind of mental picture of what you’re going to do. But, ultimately, you don’t know until you get there.”
Split-second decisions in the critical “first 5 minutes” can have a dramatic impact on the outcome of an incident.
The incident commander must determine where to stage the responding apparatus while directing each first responder’s actions on scene … where to go and what job to do.
When lives are at stake, it takes a special individual to command.
In the case of a fire, Young said, “The very first thing is a size-up. How big is the fire? Can my current manpower and equipment handle the situation? Or do I call for mutual aid from other fire departments?”
He added. “The next stage is water source. Then I look to additional exposures such as nearby homes or potential spread to nearby forest. Then you’re on to manpower considerations, how many responders are coming and what the plan of attack will be, which, ultimately, is always changing.”
Managing a fire takes years of experience to read the signs, from the color of the smoke to the material used in building the involved structure.
Fire scenes are complex, but so are other incidents. Motor-vehicle accidents are another prime example of complexity.
The incident commander must control the scene, direct the continuing traffic, guide the EMS personnel on scene, while maintaining the safety of the first responders as well as the accident victims.
Being constantly aware with “your head on a swivel” keeps everyone safe. Even though it may look like an ordinary fender-bender, there is always the potential for fire to erupt at a motor vehicle accident scene, and the incident commander must be prepared.
No easy task is that of the incident commander. Ultimate responsibility for every aspect of an incident is theirs alone.
The incident commander must have a clear understanding of how each decision they implement affects the safety of the operating forces and the public.
During the heat of battle and with various other pressures, making the right call takes special people. These are the men and women of your Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
• • •
Don H. Arbuckle is public information officer for the Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
