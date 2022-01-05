The Plateau PC Users Group will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 11, at Christ Lutheran Church at Snead and Lakeview drives in Fairfield Glade.
The regular question-and-answer session will follow the main presentation at 4 p.m.
Randy Knowles, member and computer consultant, returns this month to present “Three counsels for tech users.”
He will try to cover as much of the following topics as meeting time allows:
• Never Do These 12 Things Online
• Everyone Should Be Doing This On Their PC
• 10 Ways To Lock Down Your New Phone/Tablet.
Those attending are free to bring along their phone or tablet, as well as any questions.
Plateau PC Users Group is dedicated to helping its members and the community better enjoy the use of personal computers.
Visitors are always welcome at their meetings, which are held on the second Tuesday of the month.
Those interested in attending are reminded that $3 guest fee will be collected from all who are not club members.
The Club’s fiscal year is July 1-June 30. Dues are $24 for individuals and $30 for couples, and are prorated quarterly.
For more information and to read the latest version of our newsletter, the Gazette, visit www.ppcuginc.com or call Steve Rosenstein, president, at 931-742-0151 between 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Meetings start at 3 p.m. as per the group’s new permanent schedule.
Masks are not required
to date. But the situation changes rapidly, so those planning to attend are asked to have a mask handy just in case.
