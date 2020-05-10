The Cumberland Medical Center Wellness Complex will reopen May 18 under Gov. Bill Lee’s phase 1 guidelines for gyms. The facility will continue in phase 1 until Lee announces phase 2 guidelines.
In order to comply with state and local governance, the facility will operate under a revised schedule with several new policies in place, outlined below:
•Those who are more vulnerable or at-risk for COVID-19 as identified by the CDC-including those who are over the age of 65 or those who have chronic medical conditions-take extra precaution or refrain from use of the facility during Phase 1 of reopening.
•Upon arrival, you will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, fever, and shortness of breath) as well as possible exposure to the virus. Persons with temperatures above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be permitted on premise.
•Masks must be worn. Members must supply their own mask to be worn and practice social distancing to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
•All members must bring their membership card in order to complete self-check-in at the front desk.
•Staff and members must observe social distancing when moving around the facility.
•Visits or workouts are limited to a maximum of 1 hour.
•Members are required to clean equipment they come in contact with using disinfectant before and after each use. Disinfectant supplies will be provided.
•Staff to conduct regular (i.e., every 2 hours) disinfecting of high-touch surfaces, equipment and common areas of the facility using disinfectant cleaning supplies according to CDC guidelines.
•Members are to only use one piece of equipment at a time (i.e., no circuits or "super setting").
•Locker rooms, front lobby seating, coffee station, water fountains, swimming pool and pool area will be closed until further notice.
•Gym bags are not permitted.
•Towel service will be suspended until further notice.
•All group fitness classes are cancelled until further notice.
•Because of limited space and social distancing, only 25 members will be permitted into facility at a time on a first come, first serve basis. Therefore, no visitors (non-members) will be allowed unless they are with Wyndham.
•Adjusted facility hours (subject to change) will be Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday.
Membership
•New memberships are on hold until further notice. (This does not apply to current members re-enrolling.)
•Monthly due billing will restart in June. April and May invoices will not be billed.
•Those who would not like to utilize the facility during this time can freeze their account by calling 931-459-7641.
“We are on this journey together with our community, and our pledge to you has not changed: our members always come first, we strive for excellence in everything we do, and we want to be your first and best choice. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to be your wellness provider,” said David Bunch, president and chief administrative officer at CMC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.