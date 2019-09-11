Cumberland Medical Center will hold its Fairfield Glade Wellness Block Party and Health Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the CMC Medical Arts Building, 130 Stonehenge Dr. in Fairfield Glade. The event is free of charge and appointments are not required.
Free health screenings such as blood pressure, Body Mass Index (BMI), glucose finger sticks, lung function and oxygen saturation will be available. Screening 2D and3D mammograms will also be provided and billed to insurance accordingly.
Lab work available during the event will include a fasting Complete Blood Count for $10; Blood Type, Comprehensive Metabolic Profile, Hemoglobin A1C (diabetic screening), PSA prostate screening; and a fasting Lipid Profile for $15 each. B-12 Level and Folic Acid (folate) are $25 each; thyroid profile is $40; free and total testosterone levels is $45; and Vitamin D screening is $50. Please note: cash, checks or credit card payments for screenings will be accepted at time of service.
Various health information will be onsite from departments such as Breast Center, Cancer Center, Cardiac/Cardiopulmonary Rehab, Diabetes Services, Endoscopy Center, Hyperbaric and Wound Care, Sleep Disorders Center and the Volunteer Auxiliary.
Guests will also be able to properly dispose of unwanted and/or outdated medication at the event with a special Prescription Drug Take Back drop-off.
Medic Regional Blood Center’s mobile bus will be onsite to provide a special blood drive during the event in support of supplying the growing needs of our region’s sole blood bank. Potential donors who have questions about donating blood are encouraged to call (931) 337-0800.
Everyone is welcome to swing by the Wellness Complex for its special Open House during the event. They will debut their expanded class schedule and provide guests complimentary membership passes.
Additional information will be available from LifeStar and AirMedCare Network and Lifeline Medical Alert System.
Doctor Talks
In conjunction with the Wellness Block Party and Health Fair, CMC will hold two physician talks at the Fairfield Glade Conference Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Gynecologic Surgeon Michael Good, MD will hold a special Ladies Health Chat in Fairfield Glade at 9 a.m. for those who would like to have a discussion about the unique gynecologic and urology related needs that often arise as women age. Good is board certified and practices at Crossville Medical Group. He is an active member of the medical staff at Cumberland Medical Center. Refreshments will be provided with a confirmed RSVP to 931-459-4262.
For those at high risk for lung cancer, a new screening called low-dose CT (LDCT) has been shown to save lives by finding lung cancer early, when it is easier to treat. This screening is recommended for people ages 55-77 who are at high risk for lung cancer. Without LDCT screening, lung cancer is usually not found until a person develops symptoms. Learn more with radiologist James Tramontana, MD. The session will be held at the Fairfield Glade Conference Center. A free lunch will be provided with a confirmed RSVP.
