Upper Cumberland State Health Insurance Assistance Program will have a free Welcome to Medicare! class from 9 a.m.- noon Jan. 31 in Art Circle Public Library at 3 East St., Crossville.
The class will consist of training on Medicare Parts A, B, C and D, as well as Medigap policies and ways to prevent Medicare fraud.
SHIP is a federally funded program administered through the Upper Cumberland Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disability. UCDD also administers Senior Medicare Patrol. Both programs cover all 14 Upper Cumberland counties.
Call 931-432-4150, visit Upper Cumberland SHIP on Facebook, or email ship@ucdd.org to register or learn more.
SHIP/SMP representatives provide free and unbiased Medicare counseling for any questions, abuse or concerns. They will also screen Medicare beneficiaries for low-income assistance programs.
Call 1-877-801-0044 for more information.
The Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities, a division of UCDD, connects older adults and adults with disabilities in the 14-county Upper Cumberland region with services and resources to improve their quality of life.
Visit www.ucdd.org and or UCDD on Facebook for more.
