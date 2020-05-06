Many residents of Fairfield Glade are defined as “at-risk” for contracting COVID-19 due to much of the population belonging to the upper age bracket. Since the development and spread of COVID-19 became apparent in the second week of March, Fairfield Glade Community Club has encouraged residents to adhere to the safety precautions, regulations and mandates as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Bill Lee.
On March 17, Wyndham responded to the COVID-19 crisis by canceling reservations and not accepting new ones.
As the crisis continued, so did the evolution of the coping strategies in hopes that efforts would curb the escalation of cases and keep FG safe and well.
FGCC shut down operations effective March 20.
Between March 22-April 2, Lee issued executive orders directing Tennesseans to stay at home unless engaging in essential activity or essential services, prohibiting large social gatherings, as well as limiting operation and visitation of certain businesses. These regulations and mandates resulted in the cancellations, restrictions and eventual shutdown of FGCC activities, amenities and facilities as “non-essential” businesses and other such events and gatherings were canceled or postponed.
Subsequent orders issued extensions of these COVID-19 closures and restrictions until April 14, then until April 30. Lee’s Executive Order 30 issued April 28 allowed Tennesseans to return to work, still practicing CDC health guideline recommendations and limiting non-essential activities, beginning May 1.
As the phase-in of reopening businesses commenced, FGCC also planned its phase-in strategy. In a press release from the Board of Directors, effective May 1, FGCC amenities, including golf, racquet center, marinas, community and conference center amenities were reopened, each equipped with restrictions. Food and beverage would continue to serve “to-go” orders only and activities would remain canceled until a later phase.
FGCC Board President Ken Flierl said in a press release, “Remaining in a shutdown configuration for an extended period of time would be unsustainable for our community to survive as we know it, and would not guarantee that the virus would not eventually appear in Fairfield Glade. So the decision was not, if we would begin to reopen, but rather when would we begin to reopen and how would we do it.”
However, with the pending reopening, some residents are concerned about allowing out-of-town visitors to resume activities and use amenities and facilities at Fairfield Glade, fearing visitors would bring COVID-19 exposure with them.
Resident Gerry Miller said the board is putting the community at risk, and he feels the FGCC resident members should have a say in Wyndham’s reopening.
He said, “The Board is risking our health for revenue.”
As far as timeshare visitors were concerned, the press release stated that Wyndham Resort Manager Mark McClain expressed the resort would not be occupied before May 16 and would be operating at 50% capacity, exercising precautions recommended by CDC and Lee.
“That was little comfort to the roughly 8,000 of us residents who fall in the most vulnerable group to catch the virus and become very seriously ill if not die from it,” Miller said.
Wyndham’s tentative occupancy date was later amended to June 8 in another FGCC communication.
Attorney Kenneth Chadwell responded to FGCC’s query regarding the club’s authority in terms of exclusion of timeshare visitors and restricting amenity and facility use to local member-residents only.
But state leaders are not quite ready to roll out the welcome mat for guests.
On April 24, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell said, “We don’t know when we will have solutions for the tourism industry regarding tourist attractions … We know right now we are not encouraging travel from other states to come into our communities.”
In Lee’s press conference on April 27, Ezell said, “We have a careful, phased approach. We’re first doing restaurants well, then we’ll do retail well.”
The governor’s order for limited non-essential outings stands.
Chadwell wrote, “…our opinion is that the Club does not have the legal authority to prohibit use of the amenities and facilities as contemplated above… the Club does, in fact, have the authority to enact restrictions to keep the community safe and to attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Such restrictions would include…CDC guidelines and by executive orders of the governor of the state of Tennessee… social distancing, restrictions on the number of people in a gathering or group at one time, and other reasonable interpretations of the same as you have already imposed for the community.”
“What happened to the recent statement by our general manager that we were financially healthy? Dues are still being collected. Couldn’t we sustain a shutdown for timeshare guests for another 2-3 weeks until everyone knew a little more about the direction the virus is going?” Miller asked. “Did we ever have a discussion with Wyndham on not offering point selling junkets for awhile, or about delaying, but not stopping reservations from high-risk areas, or ask our attorney for an opinion on reasonable temporary restrictions on accepting potentially high-risk timeshare visitors to protect 8,000 of us from unnecessary exposure?”
Chadwell cited that the exclusion of timeshare visitors would violate contractural rights. Lot owners and timeshare interests both have rights regarding the use of facilities and amenities by them, their families, agents and invitees, he said.
Chadwell wrote, “All such restrictions must be uniformly enforced, and the Club does not have the authority to unilaterally prohibit one group of people or another unless the Club prohibits everyone from using the amenities and facilities, as in the case of a total and complete shutdown. What the Club enforces, restricts or prohibits for one, it must do the same for all.”
In another press release regarding the issue of visitors in Fairfield Glade, Flierl said the Board had been contacted by concerned residents and consulted with Chadwell who determined the Club didn’t have that authority. FGCC is a 501c4 organization, and is obligated to allow the public to use facilities and attend activities, he added.
“The Board doubled down with an attorney’s questionable opinion supporting their position of abdication,” Miller said.
Flierl added, “We can determine what rules and guidelines need to be followed by anyone– member, guest, or visitor– who uses our facilities and attends our activities. What we can and will do is ensure that visitors, whether our guests or timeshare guests, adhere to our rules if they want to use our facilities. Everyone must do their part to maintain the social distancing guidelines while we continue to deal with the virus.”
