John Wedgworth was given a heartfelt farewell during his last meeting of the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors in August.
“I want to take this time to thank John for his years of service to the community,” said Ken Flierl, FGCC board president, during the Aug. 24 session at The Center. “He is an individual that has been extremely focused on the future of the community.”
Wedgworth, who sits as vice president of the board, opted not to seek re-election in September.
“He has been both a trusted colleague and an exceptionally good friend,” Flierl said. “So, John, I thank you for your service to the community.”
Flierl’s words were followed by a standing ovation from his fellow board members, FGCC senior management team members and the audience.
Wedgworth was elected to the FGCC board in 2020. At the time, he served on the Property Standards Committee. The committee merged with the Architectural Control Committee in 2022.
He has since served as the ACC board liaison. In fact, his last acts were presenting the ACC report to his fellow FGCC board members and telling them about two ACC proposed policies available for public comment before the September board meeting. (See related story, page 2.)
“A lot of work goes on there that you don’t get to see as a resident,” Wedgworth said while introducing the proposed policies.
Though he will no longer be on the board, Wedgworth will continue to serve the community. Last month, he was appointed to a term on the Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission.
Wedgworth’s FGCC board seat will be filled by Scott Hartema. He and incumbent Greg Jones were the only members to apply for election to two at-large board seats.
They were declared duly elected in June and will be seated for three-year terms during the annual membership meeting at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at The Center.
At-large board members are elected by the FGCC membership for a three-year term. Other at-large FGCC board members include Flierl, Bruce Cox and Bruce Horn.
The board also includes Ellen Anderson as declarant director, and Barbara Storer as interval owners director. Both of those board seats are appointed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.