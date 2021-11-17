In order to ensure the safety of all Fairfield Glade Community Club members, employees and guests, the following procedures will apply:
• For weekdays, FGCC will use the Cumberland County Schools as the initial benchmark for both closings and delays when expecting bad winter weather.
• If the county schools are closed or delayed, but it is determined that Fairfield Glade roads are safe for travel and the Club can staff the facilities appropriately, an email or text message will be sent to all those in the FGCC databases prior to opening facilities.
• If it is necessary to delay the opening of Club facilities, all facilities will not open until 11 a.m.
• For weekends and holidays, FGCC will continue to use the current system of emails and text messages to notify you about any closings or delays.
• Due to federal regulations, text messages cannot be sent prior to 8 a.m.
These closings and delays will include all FGCC facilities and offices, as well as garbage service. It is suggested to call prior to traveling to any Club facility during inclement weather.
As always, safety of FGCC employees, members and guests is the Club’s first priority. It is suggested that residents not get out on the roadways unless absolutely necessary.
FGCC facilities’ closings and/or delays are an indication of the road conditions as they will not open until the Club is confident that the roads are safe to travel on. FGCC confers with the Fairfield Glade Police Department before a decision is made.
Those not receiving community emails should contact Member Records at memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc to be included on the e-mail list for this and other important Club news.
FGCC Text Alert Service
Fairfield Glade Community Club reminds all residents to sign up for the Text Alert Service.
This will allow you to receive instant notifications to your mobile phone regarding emergency situations in the area or facility closings.
Follow these instructions to register:
1. From your mobile device, text FGCC to the number 855-746-3422.
2. A text message will be sent from 855-746-3422. Reply to this message by texting the word YES.
3. This process will register the mobile number with the texting service.
FGCC strongly encourages everyone in the household to enroll. Your information is strictly confidential and will not be shared.
The Club plans to send test text alerts on a quarterly basis. Contact Member Records at memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc for assistance in registering.
This FGCC text alert service will not be used for weather-related warnings. All residents are encouraged to contact radio stations and/or Reverse 911 for this service which typically includes information about school closings and delays also.
Visit http://www.cumberlandtn911.org/ for the link to register for the Reverse 911 service.
