Due to these uncertain times for gatherings, check artguildfairfieldglade.net or look for the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade on Facebook for the most current information.
Class size and/or open studio gathering size in Plateau Creative Arts Center’s art studio is limited. All people inside the building at 451 Lakeview Dr. should wear face masks and practice social distancing.
To register for a class, call the Art Guild at 931-707-7249. Payment must be received at the time of registration.
Children’s summer art classes are for ages 6-12. Parent must call ahead to register. Registrations will be taken up to seven days in advance.
Classes will be limited in size. Sibling groups of two or three must sit together at one table to allow space for children attending as a single. The 6-foot tables will be spaced in adherence with the current COVID-19 good health practices.
When the social-distance limit is reached, the class for that week will be closed. There will be a short waiting list for no-shows of the class day, or advance cancellations.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade appreciates the public’s cooperation with these changes in its endeavor to give children the best art experience.
July 1 — 2020 Children’s Summer Art Class, “American Bald Eagle” with instructor Rosemary Wawro, 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-12. Call ahead to register; number of students is limited.
July 3 — July’s Fun Friday Reception will be outside because of COVID-19 social distancing concerns for large gatherings. The Guild’s art exhibits change monthly; the public can visit during regular operating hours to enjoy the monthly art exhibit. July’s Featured Artists are jewelry artists Debbie Kirsch and Kirsten Murray.
July-3-31 — “Patriotic” is the theme for July’s Special Gallery Exhibit: Includes having or expressing devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country. This theme incorporates artwork in any medium that is inspired by the country. National colors, icons and flag could be used as inspiration.
July 4 — Flag dedication, 10 a.m.-noon. All are welcome.
July 7 — Smorgasbord of Art: Mixed Media with Susan Smathers, 10 a.m.-noon. Cost is $20 for both members and guests.
July 7, 9-10 — Beginning Drawing with John Anderson, 1-4 p.m. Cost for this three-session class is $90 for members or $105 for guests, with a materials fee of $5. Class size minimum is four, maximum is six.
July 8 — 2020 Children’s Summer Art Class, “Cherry Blossom Painting” with instructor Rosemary Wawro, 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-12. Call ahead to register; number of students is limited.
July 9, 16 and 23 — Christmas in July Tole Painting with Cindy Howson, 9 a.m.-noon. Cost for this three-class session on consecutive Thursdays is $90 for members or $105 for guests, with a materials fee to be determined. Class size is limited to eight students.
July 10 — Basic ARTiE training. ARTiE — or ART in Electronics is a whiteboard that provides many tools to enhance teaching, learning and presentations at the Art Guild’s Plateau Creative Arts Center, 10 a.m.-noon. Open to Art Guild members and any interested instructor who may want to use ARTiE for training or workshops. Class is free; those wishing to attend must register. Maximum class size is six students.
July 14 — Paint Along with Sam Hill watercolor demo class, 10 a.m.-noon. Cost is $20 for members, $25 for guests. Students should bring their own watercolor supplies.
July 15 — Project Discussion, a bimonthly artwork review session, noon-2 p.m. Assess the artwork of participants and/or selected artwork in the gallery. The facilitator is John Anderson. Free and open to the public. Bring artwork or just observe the session.
• 2020 Children’s Summer Art Class, “Funky Cat Painting” with instructor Pam Woodhouse, 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-12. Call ahead to register; number of students is limited.
July 16 — Fundamentals of Making Chain Mail Jewelry with George Gallant, 1-4 p.m. Cost is $30 for members or $35 for guests, with $40 materials fee payable to the instructor. Number of students: minimum is three, maximum is six.
July 17 — Watercolor for Beginners with Vera Bogle, 1-4 p.m. Cost is $30 for members or $35 for guests. Materials fee is $5. Class size: minimum is four, maximum is six.
July 21 — Acrylic Bloom Pour, with Cindy Howson, 9 a.m.-noon. Cost is $30 for members or $35 for guests. Materials fee and class size are to be determined.
July 22 — Life Drawing is back, with Dena Whitener, noon-2 p.m. A live model will be available for artists to sketch. Bring a sketch pad, media of choice and camera to capture the pose. The model is Jessica Schatz. Cost is $5 model fee.
• 2020 Children’s Summer Art Class, “Koala in a Tree” with instructor Rosemary Wawro, 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-12. Call ahead to register; number of students is limited.
July 23 — Let’s Get Started with Alcohol Inks, with Pam Woodhouse, 1-4 p.m. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for guests. Material fee is $5. Class size: minimum is three, maximum is six.
July 24 — Florals in Acrylics with Jo Anne Hickey, 1-4 p.m. Cost is $30 for members or $35 for guests. Materials fee is $5. Class size: Class size: minimum is three, maximum is six.
July 28 — Creating a Handmade Journal with Barb Pelak, 1-3 p.m. Cost is $20 for members and $25 non-members. Materials fee is $5.
July 29 — 2020 Children’s Summer Art Class, “Celebration Cake Art” with instructor Rosemary Wawro, 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-12. Call ahead to register; number of students is limited.
July 31 — Paint and Wine with Barb Pelak, 5-7 p.m. Cost is $20 for members or $25 for guests. Medium is acrylic. Subject is Boho (funky) Flowers. All painting materials will be provided. Attendees should bring their own wine, glass and munchies. Class size: minimum is three, maximum is 12.
* * *
The public is welcome to use Plateau Creative Art Center’s studio space. The space is available during operating hours when no other class or event is scheduled. (No open studio will be offered the morning of July 13.)
Studio use is free for Art Guild members, $5 for guests. The studio is not staffed, but those working on projects are welcome to bring friends for assistance on any project they are currently tackling.
The Arts Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider. Visit artguildfairfieldglade.net or Facebook for details.
