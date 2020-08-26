WCTE PBS announces the annual Stations of Imagination event has gone virtual.
The 20+ year tradition will offer four at-home learning challenges that the whole family will enjoy. The virtual Stations of Imagination can be found at wcte.org/soi and will be available through the month of August.
Families that complete the challenges are eligible to receive a goody bag which includes a coupon for a free Kiddie Snowball from Pelican’s Snowballs in Cookeville. The challenges must be completed by Aug. 29 and all goody bags can be picked up at the WCTE PBS Downtown Film Festival 10 a.m.-10 p.m. in Cookeville.
The virtual activities offer children from pre-school through fourth grade a variety of do-it-yourself fun from the Sesame Street campaign Caring for Each Other, designed to help families reconnect and learn together. Each activity was selected to help conquer specific issues everyone is facing — like a glitter jar to help learn how to calm turbulent emotions and a family book to help remind everyone that we are still connected.
In addition, families who submit photos of their Stations challenges may even get the chance to see those photos on the WCTE PBS Kids channel.
To add to the family fun, an all-new Age of Nature contest from iNaturalist is available for grades 5-12. There are also great prizes for winners of the Age of Nature iNaturalist contest, including a Grand Prize package worth $200. Visit wcte.org/soi for more information on both virtual events.
“It’s the families in our community who make this event great. This year won’t be any less amazing. We look forward to seeing all of the great photos from the Stations At-Home Challenge,” said Misty Stewart, education and engagement coordinator for WCTE.
It’s not too late to take time this month with your family to explore the excitement of WCTE’s Stations of Imagination virtually with the new Stations of Imagination At-Home Challenge!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.