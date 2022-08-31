Gloria Lusk can be found three days a week at the Cumberland Medical Center Wellness Complex in Fairfield Glade where she teaches WaterWorks.
“I try to encourage those who take my class with a little bit of humor, and they seem to enjoy it,” says Lusk.
She recently celebrated her 90th birthday and credits her water exercise for helping her stay in motion and manage arthritis.
“I don’t think about how old I am; I just do what I need, or want, to do and ask for help when I need it,” she adds.
She moved to Fairfield Glade in June 1997 from Rochester, MI, with her husband Tom.
Lusk has taught aquatic fitness at the CMC Wellness Complex since it opened in 2003; however, she has enjoyed golfing as well and can also be found playing handbells and singing with the choir at Fairfield Glade Community Church.
Her aquatic class has a variety of core members who have a special camaraderie and are encouraged by her enthusiasm. They have created a close-knit bond over the years. She has also developed a variety of friendships with those who come to visit Fairfield Glade throughout the year.
Her advice to others is, “Have a calendar with big squares and use it. Always explore interesting things. This is beyond a job for me. This is my mission!”
Moving more in life
Lusk had a strong fear of water until she was 10 years old. In high school, she became a member of the swim team as well as field hockey, basketball and tennis.
When her children became school-age, she went to Wayne State University and graduated with her Bachelor of Science in elementary physical education with a concentration in dance and movement.
From there, she became a teacher and incorporated music, movement and dance into the physical education classes as well as the programs students performed.
During this time, she was also able to squeeze in 30 seasons of teaching children and adult swimming lessons.
She cites her biggest achievements with her husband as having two children and physically building their own home.
Benefits of aquatic fitness
Aquatic exercise is a great alternative to land-based exercise. Not only does the pool time mix up the common exercise routine, but the water also helps take pressure off your bones, joints and muscles.
The water offers a natural resistance that supports balance and strength.
It is common to wear water shoes for traction and gloves with webbed fingers during water exercise.
Attending an aquatic class such as the WaterWorks class Lusk teaches at the CMC Wellness Complex in Fairfield Glade is a great group activity that utilizes a variety of water exercises to develop strength, cardiovascular endurance and flexibility.
The complex also has instructors who teach Aqua Motion to achieve greater flexibility, increased stamina and improved cardiovascular function; Aquarobics, which is a total body cardio and strength training using the whole length of the pool; and BPM, which focuses on balance, posture and motion for total body cardio and strength training.
The CMC Wellness Complex in Fairfield Glade is at 130 Stonehenge Dr. Visit CMChealthcare.org/wellness-complex or call 931-707-8420 for more.
