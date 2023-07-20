A number of Fairfield Glade homes and businesses have no water service as of early Thursday afternoon.
"Others may be affected soon," said Fairfield Glade Community Club via an e-blast sent to residents at about 12:30 p.m.
"Crab Orchard Water is aware of the problem, and they are working on it. We are not sure how long this will take."
The community is served by nearby Crab Orchard Utility District.
The Center at Fairfield Glade is among those affected. The eblast said the facility is expected to close "within the next few minutes."
