The world sure has changed over the last few months. So what hasn’t changed? Our wonderful giving community; the mission of keeping you safe and secure! Scammers haven’t changed, just their tactics have changed. Here are a few tips on keeping safe.
If it is an email or stranger on the phone, it’s more than likely a pretender. A little quick-phrase we use is that “the offender was a pretender.” Just think of it like this, if someone walked up to you and told you the same story in person, would you believe it? Not at all. Just because it comes through your email or phone does not make it legitimate. You may wonder how your information got out. You may never make transactions on your computer or smartphone and this may make you more trusting of the caller or email. Your information is out there, my information is out there and everyone’s information is out there. There are hundreds of millions of records that were breached in 2019 alone. These corporations that were breached include telephone companies, national pizza franchises, national pharmacies and so on. This information is sold on the black market. So if you see an email from what looks like a legitimate source or receive a phone call, more than likely it is a scam. It is defiantly a scam if they want personal information or for you to send money.
Don’t do it. It is definitely a scam!
With the summer weather upon us, it is nice to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful weather. However, we still need to be weather aware. Here are a few reminders about inclement weather.
A Tornado Watch means the possibility of a tornado forming in your area. A Tornado Warning means that rotation has been spotted by radar or someone has spotted it. A good weather radio is the best thing to have, especially in the middle of the night. Remember to always have a backup option. Nothing is foolproof and it is always good to have two sources of warning when inclement weather is in our area. Sign up for a call service or download an app such as the Red Cross App to your smartphone. You can also sign up for alerts from your local 911 center. Visit http://www.cumberlandtn911.org/ to sign up. Remember one of the first ways entire communities were alerted to an approaching tornado was the use of tornado sirens. These loud outdoor alerting systems were designed to tell people who were outdoors to seek shelter inside before the storm arrived. Despite widespread belief in their effectiveness and continued use in rural areas, tornado sirens are an unreliable way to receive warnings. The sirens are not designed to be heard indoors, and variables like wind direction, power outages and equipment failures can render them useless. Don’t rely on tornado sirens for your warnings. Stick with modern technology to keep you safe.
One of the leading calls to 911 in our area is for falls. Here are some tips to help prevent falls. If you have difficulty with walking or balance or have fallen in the past year, talk to your healthcare provider about having a special fall risk assessment. Ask your provider if you would benefit from an exercise program to prevent falls. If you have fallen before, or are scared of falling, think about buying a special alarm that you wear as a bracelet or necklace. Then, if you fall and can’t get to the phone, you can push a button on the alarm that will call emergency services for you. Don’t rush to answer the phone. Many people fall trying to answer the phone. Either carry a cordless or cell phone or let an answering machine pick up. When walking on smooth floors, wear non-slip footwear, such as slippers with rubber/non-slip bottoms or flat, thin-soled shoes that fit well. If you have a cane or a walker, use it at all times instead of holding onto walls and furniture. It is important to safety-proof your home. Make sure all hallways, stairs, and paths are well lit and clear of objects such as books or shoes. Use rails and banisters when going up and down the stairs. Never place scatter rugs at the bottom or top of stairs. Tape all area rugs to the floor so they do not move when you walk on them. These simple tips may help you prevent a fall and keep you safe in the home.
Our number one crime here is the crime of opportunity. Here are a few reminders to keep that opportunity away from thieves who want to steal your property. Yard maintenance equipment such as weed eaters, leaf blowers, chainsaws, etc. are crimes of great opportunity. Remember when you are done, do not leave them sitting around. Especially in your garage with the door open while you go inside to get a cool drink or you are working around back. These thieves may be driving through your neighborhood and take the opportunity to run, grab and be gone before you even know they were there. It still amazes me how brave they are. These items sell fast and are easily traded for drugs and cash. Be sure to take the time to write down the model, brand, and a serial number of these items and keep them in a safe place. You probably will never need them but it helps law enforcement greatly when we can enter those numbers into the national database. We stop cars all the time with these items and run the serial numbers if we have a strong suspicion that they are stolen, but without a serial number to confirm it is almost impossible.
We hope everyone stays safe and healthy. Remember no question asked is dumb. Please use us if you are not sure about a contactor’s reliability, we can pull all public records. If you think it may be a scam, call us or stop by. We can give our best advice.
To view the crime statistics year to date through the month of May, go to files.constantcontact.com/ 256edb73201/30ed686a-1b17-4c64-a0cb-a6b14c68210f.pdf.
