From Fairfield Glade Community Club
A number of Fairfield Glade Community Club committees are taking applications for members in 2024.
Several of them require a résumé and the signing of a nondisclosure agreement if appointed.
Those committees include:
• Architectural Control Committee
• Environmental Committee
• Financial Advisory Committee
• Governmental Relations Committee
• Major Capital Projects Committee
Other committees seeking members are:
• Golf Committee
• Lakes Committee — One at-large member and a representive each for Dartmoor, Kirkstone and Glastowbury lakes
• Racquet Sports Committee
• Trails Committee
The FGCC board of directors typically appoints new committee members in September in order to give those members a couple of months to attend meetings before officially being on the committee at the beginning of the following year.
Those retiring committee members would still be effective until the end of the year.
Applications are available at the Administration Office at 7827 Peavine Rd. or at fairfieldgladeresort.com under member login/admin/board of directors/committees.
Applications should be returned to the Administration Office.
Those needing additional information or who would like to speak with a current committee member are asked to plan to attend the Community Information Fair. The event will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at The Center.
