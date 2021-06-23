From the Property Standards Committee
The main facility for recycling in Cumberland County is at 96 Maryetta St., Crossville.
This facility oversees 14 recycling centers for Cumberland County Sanitation.
They are equipped to collect items that residents can’t leave at the Bean Pot Campground Road Recycling Center.
Items accepted only at the main facility are:
• Florescent tubes
• Used or unused cooking oil
• Antifreeze
• Car batteries
• Any rechargeable batteries, including lithium and small power tool batteries
• Power tools, cellphones and laptops
• Oil-based paint
• Metal fencing (but no fence posts or wooden fencing)
• Both hardcover and paperback books
• And everything that is accepted at the Bean Pot Campground Rd. Recycling Center off Peavine Rd.
Carpeting is not accepted at any of the recycling centers.
Residents who have items that have been torn out of their homes during a remodeling project, for example, that cannot be taken to the main facility, including carpeting, they can be disposed of for a fee at:
• Cumberland Waste Disposal at 81 Stevens St., Crossville, behind Art Circle Public Library
• Selk Sanitation at 544 East Lane, Crossville, off Hwy. 127 S. across from the Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance office and garage
For education classes and tours at the main center, contact Carrie Smith
at csmith@cumberlandcountytn.gov or 931-484-9328.
A Hazardous Waste collection is done once a year in Cumberland County. This year it is scheduled for Oct. 2 at Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
Cleaning fluids, herbicides, pesticides, and corrosives, are examples of what
is considered hazardous waste.
Visit tinyurl.com/TN
HazardousWaste to print out a list of acceptable hazardous waste items.
On the left side of the page, choose Household Hazardous Waste – Acceptable & Unacceptable
Items.
Hours at Cumberland County Recycling on Maryetta St. are 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
