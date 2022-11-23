The Fairfield Glade Fire Department thanks those who stopped by, said hi, and generously donated to the department during its recent Boot Drive.
The generosity and continued support of the program is greatly appreciated. The safety and service FGFD provides to the community 365/24/7 would be impossible without the support of those who live in Fairfield Glade.
For those who could not make it to the Boot Drive, it’s not too late. Donations may be made by:
• Mailing a check to Fairfield Glade Fire Department, P.O. Box 1547, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558.
• Bringing a check to Station 1 at 7258 Peavine Rd. A convenient “Drop Box” is on the office door for when the office is closed.
• Logging onto www.fairfieldgladefire.org; click on the “Donate” button that redirects to PayPal.
Those writing checks are asked to note in the memo section if they wish their monies to go to the Fire Truck Fund or the General Fund.
Fairfield Glade Fire Department gratefully acknowledges the community’s generosity.
