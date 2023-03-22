Rose Walther celebrated her 102nd birthday with friends and family at a lunch date March 3 at the Fifth Street Market.
Rose, born March 4, 1921, in Troy, NY, was the youngest of four children born to Anthony and Catherine (Tkacz) Wronoski, Ukranian and Polish immigrants. She remembers growing up and many stories about those times. Her favorite reminiscence is helping her father fill wine and liquor bottles in the family’s living room closet during Prohibition.
Rose graduated from Troy High School in 1939 and went to work for the International Brotherhood of Papermakers at their union office in Albany, NY. There, she met and married her beloved husband, Morris Walther. In 1948, they moved to Colonie, NY, where they raised their only children, Jean Walther Donovan.
Rose stayed home to raise Jean and then went to work for the town of Colonie in the late ’60s. After the death of her husband in 2007, she continued to live in their home in New York until 2016 when she moved to Tennessee with daughter, Jean, and son-in-law, Neil, Donovan.
She continued to travel until recently to New York to visit her grandson, Stephen Donovan, and his wife, Amy, and beloved great-grandsons Payton and Tanner. She also loved traveling to Pennsylvania to see her granddaughter Amy Musolino and her husband, Rocco, and great-granddaughters, Ava and Paige.
She has been blessed to have spent many holidays with them.
While her siblings and many friends have passed, she is blessed with many wonderful memories and many family members who stay in touch with her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.