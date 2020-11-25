Sit back, relax, and explore the foot paths of history on the “Footprints to Freedom” trip planned for April 10-17, 2021.
Days spent in Philadelphia, Mount Vernon and Alexandria VA, will allow participants to walk in the steps of our Founding Fathers. Homage will be paid to fallen heroes in Arlington National Cemetery, and in Richmond, VA.
The legacy of the du Pont family will be featured in Delaware’s lovely Brandywine Valley visiting Winterhur, the country estate of the early du Pont family. It will feature a tour of both the home as well as riding a tram through the gardens. The second day of the Brandywine Valley will showcase Longwood Gardens one of the premier garden destinations in the world.
This delightful trip, as always is available for our members, but is now open to those outside Fairfield Glade Ladies Club. It includes seven nights’ lodging and luggage handling, area attractions, and 13 meals, including seven continental breakfasts, four lunches, and two dinners. Visit www.ffglade
ladiesclub.org for a full brochure.
To make reservations, call Jackie Wakefield at 931-707-1317. The cost is for $1,275 double occupancy or $1,850 for single occupancy.
Trips like this create more avenues to bond with couples and individuals resulting in new and deeper friendships. The many hours spent creating opportunities to travel by Rosemary Stuckmann and her hardworking team is so appreciated!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.