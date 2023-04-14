It’s time to get off the couch and register for the Fairfield Glade Fire Department’s 5k Walk/Run.
The race, a fundraiser for FGFD, will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
The deadline for registration to receive a T-shirt is Monday, March 27. Entry fee is $25 for adults and $10 for students and children younger than 10.
Medals will be awarded to first-, second- and thirdplace finishers for both men and women and both runners and walkers.
Register online at www.fairfieldgladefire.org; an email with entry fee payment instructions will be sent once the online registration is completed.
A paper entry form can be picked up at The Center and at FGFD Station 1 on Peavine Rd. between 9 a.m.- noon Monday-Thursday.
Email FGFD5k@yahoo. com for information or to request an entry form.
Mail completed paper entry forms, along with a check or money order payable to Fairfield Glade Fire Department to FGFD, P.O. Box 1547, Crossville, TN 38558.
T-shirts will be distributed May 4-5 at The Square.
All proceeds from this event will go toward the purchase of a new fire truck.
A free concert featuring Rich Thomas and the Jazz Connection will follow the race from 10 a.m.-noon at The Square.
To support Fairfield Glade Fire Department, visit www.fairfieldgladefire.org and click on the “donate” button.
