About 5.8 million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in the United States.
Many families are touched by the disease, said Ken Flierl, honorary co-chairman of the 2022 Alzheimer’s Tennessee Plateau Walk and Parade, held Saturday at Legends in Fairfield Glade.
“It’s a sad experience,” said Flierl, who spoke of his grandmother who, at 80, was a “spunky, independent” person who slowly lost a lifetime of memories over the next 15 years.
“It’s a devastating thing to see for the individual and for their caregivers,” he said. “And it stays with the family.”
Dementia is a general term for memory loss or the loss of language, problem-solving or other thinking abilities severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease in the most common brain disorder and is a progressive disease.
The annual Parade and Walk raises money for services and programs for those facing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, to promote brain health through education and to champion research, prevention and treatment efforts.
“All of your donations stay local,” said Lynn Drew, Cumberlands regional director for Alzheimer’s Tennessee.
This year’s goal was $45,000 — an increase from 2021.
Melinda Hendricks with the Alzheimer’s Tennessee Cumberlands office said she did not have a specific number as of the day of the event, but fundraising already exceeded the goal.
Teams can continue to raise donations through November.
Co-chair Kelli Tipton with Grace Givers Home Care said, “Each year we count on each one of you and your teams to help make Alzheimer’s a memory. Thank you again.”
Tipton thanked the volunteers and planning committee who work throughout the year to make the event a success, the fundraising team, Pat Davis and the Fairfield Glade Community Club and the Fairfield Glade Police Department and Chief Kate Self.
Sponsors were also recognized, including Major Plus Sponsors Eye Centers of Tennessee, The Quality Family and Grace Givers.
The Fairfield Glade Community Church is presenting a free educational seminar, Help Me Understand the Aging Brain, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at the church at 521 Snead Dr.
The event is open to everyone interested in learning about optimal brain health, including friends, neighbors and caregivers of individuals experiencing cognitive challenges or those living with dementia.
Cheryl Blanchard, Middle Tennessee regional director with Alzheimer’s Tennessee, is the featured speaker, and there will be 10 exhibitors with door prizes and educational materials available.
Community partners for the seminar are Alzheimer’s Tennessee, the Fairfield Glade Council of Churches, Fairfield Glade Resident Services, Memory Loss Support Group and Crossville Chronicle.
