The public has the opportunity at 9 a.m. each Thursday to join a group walk along the cart paths at Heatherhurst Golf Club.
The golf club is on Stonehenge Dr. about 2 miles north of Peavine Rd.. This opportunity continues through the winter months of December, January and February while the Brae golf course is closed.
Friends of the Trails will meet on the front porch of the Clubhouse at 8:45 a.m. Those participating are asked to park in the lower parking lot on the right as they turn into the golf club.
Guides Janice Noll or Cheryl Luhrs will be there to welcome participants and lead the walk around the front or back nine holes for a distance of about 2.5 miles. Some walkers may decide to do the second nine for a total distance of 5 miles.
No reservations are needed, and it is free event that is open to everyone.
It’s a great opportunity to meet people and stay in shape during the winter.
Someone will be on the porch rain or shine but if the weather is particularly bad, the group may choose to cancel.
