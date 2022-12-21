After nearly 20 years, Wags and Whiskers nonprofit is shutting down.
What began in 2003 initially as a pet rescue, was incorporated as a public charity it 2004, and evolved into a spay and neuter advocacy and assistance organization. Wags and Whiskers offered financial assistance for spaying and neutering services for cats and dogs in Cumberland County. Board members said the Wags and Whiskers organization can no longer provide assistance and made the difficult decision to discontinue the program in November.
Vouchers for spay and neuter assistance issued by Wags and Whiskers through Nov. 15 will be honored “for an orderly end to their assistance services.”
Wags and Whiskers board members concluded that they are thankful for all those who have helped the organization, donating time and funds, and said it was a pleasure to make a difference in the community.
However, they have also decided the nonprofit will keep its 501(c)(3) status.
“We’re going to keep the organization itself alive,” said Alan Baker, Wags and Whiskers board secretary. “We’re still advocating for spay and neuter. We’ll still keep a website that talks about that going. We’ll still post on Facebook. We’ll still keep an eye on things to encourage people to get it done.”
Baker added that they also wanted to keep the organization alive if someone wanted to take charge of it for the same or another purpose. The organization's executive board has sought new leadership for over three years but has yet to be successful. With that, the increasing cost of veterinary services, and the projected lack of future funds, the board decided to discontinue the assistance program.
Baker said the rising costs made it too difficult for them to contribute enough to make the surgeries affordable for clients.
“Whatever money we can contribute, the clients still has to make up the difference,” he said. “And our client base just couldn’t afford that. They wouldn’t be coming to us if they could afford that.
“When the difference got so big, we weren’t being near as helpful as we could before.”
In some cases, Wags and Whiskers also provided clients transportation to Knoxville.
“It just became economically infeasible,” he continued.
According to Baker, Wags and Whiskers has helped 15,000 dogs and cats get spayed and neutered, rescued over 3,600 cats and dogs and spent over $1 million locally assisting low-income families with the cost to get their pets fixed and help control the stray domestic animal population in the county.
The nearest spay and neuter assistance program is offered by Planned Pethood in Harriman, TN.
