Over the last several weeks, there have been many informational articles provided by the Fairfield Glade Board of Directors and the Election Committee regarding the election process and the candidates.
Information on the six candidates, the voting process, who can vote, how to vote, contact information and more. This information has been communicated via emails, newspaper publications and postings on our community website at www.fairfieldglade.cc.
By now, eligible voters should have received their ballots either via email or USPS mailed ballots. For those who own more than one property, the number of votes you cast will be based on the number of properties you own. The emailed ballot (or paper ballot, if the club does not have a current email address) will state how many votes you have. For questions, please contact memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc or 931-484-3780.
All ballots, electronic and paper, must be submitted or postmarked on or before Sept. 4.
