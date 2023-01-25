The Tax-Aide program will again this year provide income tax return preparation and e-filing at no cost to taxpayers.
For the 2022 tax year, sites will be open in Crossville, Fairfield Glade, Pleasant Hill, Jamestown and Sparta.
The tax preparation process will return to an in-person mode of operation, much like the sites’ operations prior to the COVID-19 epidemic and the resultant changes required by the IRS.
While masking is no longer required at the sites, taxpayers may wear them if desired.
Additionally, Tax-Aide requests that if taxpayers feel ill, or have recently been exposed to the COVID virus, that they reschedule their appointment accordingly.
For sites using in-person operation, taxpayers will obtain an envelope prior to their scheduled appointment. The envelope will contain an intake form, which the taxpayer(s) will fill out and bring to the appointment.
This form is an IRS-required item and is useful to help assure that tax counselors have all relevant and necessary information to ensure the prepared return is correct for the taxpayer(s).
After reviewing the form and taxpayer documents, a certified counselor will prepare the tax return.
Upon completion, a second certified counselor will perform a thorough, independent review of the return to ensure all entries are complete and accurate.
The return will be reviewed with the taxpayer(s) who may then authorize the e-filing of the return.
There are 12 Tax-Aide districts throughout Tennessee. This district — District 2 — has a website, aidintax.com.
Information for each of the district tax sites is provided on this website, including site locations and directions for making an appointment.
For the Pleasant Hill, Jamestown and Sparta sites, appointments are made by phone only. The phone numbers for these sites are Pleasant Hill, 270-393-1164; Sparta, 931-836-3663; and Jamestown, 931-879-7512.
Due to the larger volume of returns prepared at Crossville and Fairfield Glade, these sites will use a Tax-Aide service that allows taxpayers to make an appointment on their own. A link is provided on the website. This is the quickest way to make an appointment for these sites.
However, if taxpayers are not able to use the website, appointments may be scheduled by leaving their name and phone number for Fairfield Glade, 423-405-3525; and Crossville, 901-231- 9077.
Taxpayers are asked not to call the facilities that host these sites. Tax-Aide is a non-profit activity and is not allowed to pay rent for the purpose of offering this service.
The facilities that allow the service to use their space do not have any involvement in the administration of this program, and Tax-Aide does not want to have their activities disrupted as a result of their generous hosting of Tax-Aide.
Taxpayers who may want to pursue other tax preparation options should consider:
www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/ will provide various options including filing virtually
irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/ will provide other Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or Tax Counseling for the Elderly sites based on ZIP code
irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-taxes-for-free is a site to obtain access to free filing software from select partners like TaxAct, TurboTax and others for both single filers and families.
