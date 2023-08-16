It’s that time of year again in Cumberland County: United Fund’s Fairfield Glade Door-to-Door Campaign is quickly approaching.
United Fund is looking for volunteers to learn about and assist with the campaign.
An informational meeting is planned for 10 a.m. Aug. 22 at the office of the Cumberland County United Fund, 348 Taylor St., Crossville.
Contact Holly Neal at hollyneal@cumberlandunitedfund.org or 931-484-4082 to register or for more information.
