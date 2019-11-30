Hikers in the Glade may have noticed the erosion around and sometimes under the Rotherham Trail. On Nov. 13, facing 30-degree weather, 14 volunteers from the Glade Trail Crew began a six-day project to rehabilitate the north branch of Lick Creek.
Under the guidance of Dennis Gregg and the Obed Watershed Community Association, Glade residents received a lesson in the construction of rock structures that help control water flow and eliminate the danger of high water destroying the Rotherham Trail.
Volunteers then set about moving over four tons of rocks from a staging point to select locations along the creek. In addition, they moved a dozen 16-foot long rolls of fur trees wrapped in burlap to be anchored along the edges of the creek.
Over the next two weeks, another six tons of rocks will be delivered and placed along the creek. The north branch of Lick Creek is one of two water sources for Lake Dartmoor. The lower third of Rotherham Trail follows the creek, crossing it several times. The nature of the land in the steep valley creates damaging flooding during heavy rains. The speed and volume of water have been eroding creek sides and edging closer to the trail. In some places, the trail was in danger of collapsing into the creek.
Rehabilitation of the creek and protection of the trail is a joint project of the Glade Trails Committee, Community Services and the Obed Watershed Community Association. Community Services arranged for delivery of specially selected rocks from a nearby quarry, and Obed Watershed provides technical direction and additional labor.
Work sessions were scheduled for Nov. 12 and 13 and again on Nov. 19 and 20. Additional volunteers are welcome. Volunteers can show up anytime during the day and find work to do. Parking is on Homberg Lane, across from the parking area on Rotherham Dr. For more information contact Mark Richie, trails chairman, at xmedia2@frontiernet.net.
