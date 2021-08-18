After the angry and heavy storms ripped through Middle Tennessee Monday night, relief organizations gave the call out for volunteers respond to storm damage in Fairfield Glade on Tuesday.
Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams checked on residents and assessed damage in the community. Williams contacted Monterey Lions Club Disaster Response Team director Ken Hall, who has responded to assist Fairfield Glade with the team before, and coordinated with him and other relief teams to assist families in the community.
In the Lakewood Dr. area, Monterey LCDRT arrived to assist at the home of Neil Archibald and Samantha Bond which had a large oak tree fallen over the front of the home and landing on the attached garage.
While waiting for Archibald and Bond to meet the team at their home, Monterey LCDRT responded to the neighboring home of Ellen and Mark Sebby to assist with bucking up fallen trees, cutting them and moving them from their yard.
Paying it forward, the Sebbys lent a helping hand with the Monterey LCDRT at the Archibald/Bond home.
Two Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Tennessee members working with their team a few streets over also came to assist.
After working carefully, although the heat index was in the 100s, the tree was removed from the house. When the tree was down, the Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church members returned to their team, and the Monterey LCDRT and the Sebbys, began clean-up efforts, sawing, moving logs, limbs and brush to help the homeowners just before another electrical thunderstorm popped up in Fairfield Glade. The two families were positively impacted and so very grateful for the help.
Williams said, “We are blessed to have volunteer organizations like the Monterey Lions Club Disaster Response Team and the First Baptist Church in Fairfield Glade. They are a true blessing.”
