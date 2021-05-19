While Community Services had its hands full clearing Fairfield Glade streets, resident volunteers cleared trees blocking Fairfield Glade trails.
Glade trails are often cited as a valuable and desirable feature of the community. When they are blocked and inaccessible, a small crew of trail maintainers led by Tom Buckley tackle the clearing work.
The wind storm of May 4 created destructive straight-line wind events that blocked the McGinnis, Good Sam and Canyon Trails in several spots.
More than two dozen trees — some of them 20 inches across — fell, creating mass tangles of branches and trunks.
Over four days 14 residents invested more than 70 labor hours to open the trails and make them safe to use.
Special thanks go to the principal chains saw operators Tom Buckley, Gary VanDeCarr and Ron Waldron, who used their own equipment for the job.
Others lent a hand with the task of cutting up branches and dragging limbs into the woods.
Hikers will appreciate the size of the job as they pass the huge cut trees by the trail and view the long scars in the woods created by the wind storm.
Residents interested in volunteering with the Glade Trail Crew for construction or maintenance can contact Mark Richie at xmedia2@frontiernet.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.