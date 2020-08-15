This year, on Sept. 2, marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Like those affected by the Second World War across the globe, after six years and a day of stories and pictures illustrating the heroes, loss, missing soldiers, battles, invasions, rations, shortages, supply drives, war bonds, victory gardens, and struggles on both the war front and home front, Cumberland Countians waited with bated breath to finally hear the announcement that the end of the war had come.
Along with that, they hoped it would bring the return of their sons and daughters, husbands, wives and fathers, not yet lost to them.
Cumberland County was called “home” by many WWII heroes. Since then, even more have gravitated here or at least passed through these crossroads. Though many may no longer be with us, their stories are ours to hear. Their voices carry the weight of their experiences, the burden of the atrocities, the inspiration of their survival and the tender comfort of their victories.
Listen.
