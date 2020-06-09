The Visually Impaired Support Group of Cumberland County has postponed its June InSight on Vision, but the regular meeting will continue in Zoom video conferencing.
“We must venture and adapt to the changing events and use the technology we have before us,” said VIS President Linda Simmons. “Join the Visually Impaired Support (VIS) Group of Cumberland County! We will be discussing How the COVID-19 affected those with vision impairment, open questions, and how the support group can help.”
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. June 11. Participants will be able to join the Zoom meeting by computer, smartphone or landline phone.
Visit www.visgroup.org for a link to the Zoom meeting. For landline access, call 1-312-626-6799; the Meeting ID is 817 9476 5172 #.
“This will be a learning experience for all of us,” Simmons said. “Let’s have fun doing it!”
The InSight on Vision is postponed until October or November. It will be at Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center, with Fairfield Glade Resident Services facilitating. Details are on the VIS website.
The VIS website also has a resource guide, which covers a number of topics dealing with vision loss. Chapters give information on eye diseases, Focus on Kids, ophthalmologists and optometrists, rehabilitation, eye care, eye agencies, research foundations, technology businesses, low-vision religious organizations and smartphone apps for the vision impaired.
The VIS Group has large-print resource guides available at its at 46 Genesis Rd., Crossville. Call 931-787-1772 to make an appointment.
The resource guide and all educational materials are complimentary.
